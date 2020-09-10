Yuvraj Singh is back! Decides to come out of retirement to help Punjab cricket

World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement, giving in to a request from the Punjab Cricket Association more than a year after he called it quits. The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last June.

T20s in focus

PCA secretary Puneet Bali was the first person to approach Yuvraj, 38, with an offer to come out of retirement for the benefit of Punjab cricket. He has agreed to resume for the state at least in the T20 format. "Initially, I wasn't sure that I wanted to take up the offer," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI.



"But I also couldn't ignore Bali's request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn't even have to make a conscious decision in the end." While working with the young Punjab quartet of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh at the nets in the last few months, Yuvraj rediscovered his love and motivation for the game.

Bali told PTI that the dashing southpaw has written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in this regard. "I know he has written a letter to the BCCI president wanting to come out of retirement," he revealed. "We want him in the team and the way he mentored four young boys Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabh Simran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh was exceptional. I told him that please give at least one more year of your life to Punjab cricket," he said.

Mom's backing

Yuvraj's mother Shabnam Singh said he still retains the passion for the game. "He is coming back [from Dubai] in a couple of days time and then we are going to have a long chat around all of this. Whatever you are hearing must be true," she told PTI. There was buzz that he was eyeing a stint in the Big Bash League. As per the BCCI rules, only retired cricketers can play overseas leagues.

