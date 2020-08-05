Yuvraj Singh: MS Dhoni provided clarity in my 2019 World Cup exclusion

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently jogged down the memory lane and recalled the time when he came to know that he is not going to be a part of the squad for 2019 World Cup. Yuvraj played last for India in 2017 against West Indies. In that calendar year, he made a comeback on to the international arena and scored 372 runs in 11 ODIs, including a 150 against England in Cuttack.



"When I made my comeback, Virat Kohli supported me. Had he not backed me then I wouldn't have made a comeback. But then it was (MS) Dhoni who showed me the correct picture about the 2019 World Cup that selectors are not looking at you," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by News18. "He showed me the real picture. He gave me clarity. He did as much as he could."



Yuvraj also said former Dhoni believed in his abilities till 2011 World Cup but according to him, things changed for him after he returned from his illness. The flambouyant left-handed all-rounder also missed a chance to be a part of the team for the 2015 World Cup. "Till the 2011 World Cup, MS had a lot of confidence in me and used to tell me that 'you are my main player'," Yuvraj said. "But after coming back from illness the game changed and a lot of changes happened in the team. So as far as the 2015 World Cup is concerned, you can't really pinpoint at something. So this is a very personal call.



"So I understood that as a captain sometimes you can't justify everything because at the end of the day you have to see how the country performs," he added.

