Yuvraj Singh: MSD's presence in World Cup important for decision-making

Feb 09, 2019, 09:33 IST | PTI

Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, said that he thinks Mahi [Dhoni] has a great cricket brain

Veteran Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh yesterday said MS Dhoni's presence is crucial to the country's World Cup chances as he is a "guiding" force for current captain Virat Kohli and "important" in decision-making.

"I think Mahi [Dhoni] has a great cricket brain. And as a wicketkeeper, you are in the best position to monitor the game. He has been a great captain. [He is] with the young players and guiding Virat [Kohli] all the time," Yuvraj said. "So, I feel his presence is very important in decision-making," he added.

