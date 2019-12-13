MENU
Yuvraj Singh parties with close friends in Thailand on 38th birthday!

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 11:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Harbhajan Singh Instagrammed a picture of the trio together at the island of Ko Samui

Yuvraaj Singh with Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh
Yuvraaj Singh with Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on Thursday and the southpaw celebrated his birthday with cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, pacers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in Thailand.

Yuvraj Singh had shared a series of pictures of him celebrating along with his cricket buddies as well as good friend Gaurav Kapur in Koh Samui, Thailand.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Special day with special friends ! A day to remember ð¥âð¼ thank you all for your love and wishes ! â¤ï¸ð

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) onDec 12, 2019 at 10:16am PST

Harbhajan Instagrammed a picture of the trio together at the island of Ko Samui. "Happy birthday brother @yuvisofficial wish you lots of love and happiness," the Turbanator captioned the post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday brother @yuvisofficial wish you lots of love and happinessâ¤ï¸ð¤

A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) onDec 11, 2019 at 8:00pm PST

Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year on June 10. The Chandigarh-born flamboyant batsman played 40 Tests scoring 1,900 runs at an average of 33.92. Yuvraj played 304 ODIs scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.55. Yuvraj is widely known as one of the finest all-rounders in cricket history.

