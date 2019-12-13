Yuvraj Singh parties with close friends in Thailand on 38th birthday!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 38 on Thursday and the southpaw celebrated his birthday with cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar, pacers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in Thailand.

Yuvraj Singh had shared a series of pictures of him celebrating along with his cricket buddies as well as good friend Gaurav Kapur in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Harbhajan Instagrammed a picture of the trio together at the island of Ko Samui. "Happy birthday brother @yuvisofficial wish you lots of love and happiness," the Turbanator captioned the post.

Yuvraj Singh had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year on June 10. The Chandigarh-born flamboyant batsman played 40 Tests scoring 1,900 runs at an average of 33.92. Yuvraj played 304 ODIs scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.55. Yuvraj is widely known as one of the finest all-rounders in cricket history.

