Yuvraj Singh remembers late Kobe Bryant on his birthday: Legends are never forgotten

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh Instagrammed the above picture for his 9.4 million followers to mark basketball great Kobe Bryant’s birth anniversary on Sunday.

The former Indian all-rounder went on to put up a strong caption along with his picture: “Everything negative — pressure, challenges — are all an opportunity for me to rise. Remembering the great Kobe Bryant today on his birthday! Legends are never forgotten, they are always in our hearts. #KobeBryant.”

Kobe Bryant is regarded as one of the finest basketball players in the history of the NBA. Bryant is a five-time NBA champion, an 18-time All-Star, a 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, a 12-time member of the All-Defensive Team.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26 this year along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. He is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant and three daughters Bianka, Natalia and Capri.

