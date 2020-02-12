Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi feel India-Pakistan series 'better for sport'

New Delhi: Former India and Pakistan players Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi said that cricket matches between the two countries will be better for the game as a whole. Afridi said that the series would be "bigger than the Ashes." Both players have been part of teams that toured either countries in bilateral series. While they have retired from international cricket, Yuvraj and Afridi still play T20 leagues around the world.

"I remember playing against Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series. These days yeah, there has not been enough of that. But these things are not in our hands. We play cricket for the love of the sport. We cannot choose which country to play against ourselves. But what I can say is that the more India v Pakistan cricket there is, the better it is for the sport," Yuvraj told Sports360.

"I think, if India and Pakistan were to have a series, it will be something bigger than the Ashes. However, we don't seem to get it. We are letting politics get in the way of people's love for this sport and their wish to come together," said Afridi. "I think we need to put a few things behind us as well and so does India. We need to sit down together at a table and talk things out."

The two teams meet sporadically in multi-nation tournaments but have not played a bilateral series since 2013. They last played a Test series in 2008.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever