Yuvraj Singh shares photo with wife Hazel Keech, Irfan Pathan 'trolls' him

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wanted to show off his romantic side on a day after Valentine's Day and took to Instagram to do so.

Yuvraj Singh shared a photo along with his wife Hazel Keech and wrote, "U will always be my valentine @hazelkeechofficial." Take a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram U will always be my valentine âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @hazelkeechofficial A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) onFeb 14, 2020 at 11:01pm PST

Now, as romantic as this is, Yuvraj Singh's friend and colleague Irfan Pathan went on to pull his leg by pointing out a valid point. Irfan Pathan said that his emotions did not match what his wishes conveyed. "Wishes ke emotions apke chehre se match nahi kar rahe hai... (The emotions of your wishes don't match your facial expression)," Irfan Pathan went on to post the hilarious comment in the section below.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech dated for quite sometime before the couple got engaged in November 2015. A year later, Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in November 2016.

Irfan Pathan's love story is a bit different compared to Yuvraj Singh. Irfan Pathan had surprised all his fans when out of nowhere, he shared an image along with Safa Baig, a model who was based from Hyderabad. The couple got married in Mecca on February 4, 2016. In December 2016, the couple welcomed their son Imran Khan Pathan.

Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan played together under skippers Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team.

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in June 2019. In January this year, Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from the game.

