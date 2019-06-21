Search

Yuvraj Singh to play for Toronto Nationals in Global T20 Canada

Published: Jun 21, 2019, 09:51 IST | mid-day online desk

Yuvraj Singh was signed by the Toronto Nationals in the player draft on Thursday to play in the second season of the league, commencing on July 25.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, who had taken retirement from international cricket and IPL earlier this month, is set to play in the upcoming season of Global T20 Canada for Toronto Nationals.

At the time of his retirement, Yuvraj shared his desire of playing in the T20 leagues all around the world.

"With BCCI's permission, I would love to go, play and have fun for this year or maybe next year. I don't know what's left in me. It has been a very long and hard journey and I think I deserve that. I have had a word with BCCI and will have another after this announcement. Hopefully, it will be easy sailing for me," Yuvraj said during his retirement speech.

Along with Yuvraj, another Indian cricketer Manpreet Singh Gony is also named in the squad of Toronto Nationals.

Yuvraj Singh was in the news yesterday for his prediction of Rishabh Pant's cricketing future coming true.

Yuvraj Singh has pegged Rishabh Pant as his successor as the explosive left-handed batsman in the Indian squad. Rishabh Pant is now all set to play in the World Cup as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after a thumb fracture.

