Yuvraj Singh to play for Toronto Nationals in Global T20 Canada

Yuvraj Singh was signed by the Toronto Nationals in the player draft on Thursday to play in the second season of the league, commencing on July 25.

Yuvraj Singh, who had taken retirement from international cricket and IPL earlier this month, is set to play in the upcoming season of Global T20 Canada for Toronto Nationals.

At the time of his retirement, Yuvraj shared his desire of playing in the T20 leagues all around the world.

"With BCCI's permission, I would love to go, play and have fun for this year or maybe next year. I don't know what's left in me. It has been a very long and hard journey and I think I deserve that. I have had a word with BCCI and will have another after this announcement. Hopefully, it will be easy sailing for me," Yuvraj said during his retirement speech.

Along with Yuvraj, another Indian cricketer Manpreet Singh Gony is also named in the squad of Toronto Nationals.

Yuvraj Singh was in the news yesterday for his prediction of Rishabh Pant's cricketing future coming true.

Yuvraj Singh has pegged Rishabh Pant as his successor as the explosive left-handed batsman in the Indian squad. Rishabh Pant is now all set to play in the World Cup as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after a thumb fracture.

The news of Yuvraj Singh joining the Canadian T20 League caught on with his fans on Twitter and this is how they reacted:

2 Indian players picked for GLT20 2019

Yuvraj Singh and Manpreet Gony in Toronto Nationals.



A start for Indians in overseas T20 leagues. #GLT20 — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) June 21, 2019

That is good choice by yuvraj Singh to play in overseas T20 leagues rather than ipl where is no respect for the legend and sitting the bench @mipaltan @vikrantgupta73 @Ateet_Sharma — Lovepreet Singh (@Lovepreet_27) June 21, 2019

Breaking News for All Yuvifans and cricket fans.

Yuvraj Singh will play for TORONTO NATIONALS in @GT20Canada which STARTED from 25 July

Can't wait.. — Yuvraj Kapil Pandit (@12ykp12) June 21, 2019

Yuvraj Singh will play for Toronto Nationals in the upcoming Global T20 Canada. pic.twitter.com/OZYz3JnxMn — FlashScore.in (@FlashScore_IN) June 21, 2019

Toronto Nationals



Yuvraj Singh, Brendon McCullum, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Heinrick Klaasen, Manpreet Gony, Chris Green, Lamichhane, Callum MacLeod, Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabbir, Jasdeep Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Mark Montford, Rodrigo Thomas. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) June 21, 2019

