Yuvraj Singh trolls himself and Hazel Keech with filtered image of their childhood

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is one of the most active sports celebrities on social media and often takes to these platforms to pos funny comments, photos and trolling teammates and friends alike. While most social media users were aware of an app which could help you alter your image to show what you would look like in your old age, another one has surfaced which filters your image to make it look similar to how you would appear in your childhood days.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh wasted no time in testing this new filtered image option and shared a glimpse of it on social media. Not only did he add himself but also his wife Hazel Keech in the image that shows them as what the couple would look like during their childhood days. But the biggest takeaway from this post was not just the image but the caption that Yuvi had for it. The former India all-rounder went on to post a funny caption - 'child marriage.'

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech dated for a few years before they tied the knot on November 30, 2016.

On June 10 2019, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket bringing an end to a 19-year career. Yuvraj, who made his ODI debut in 2000, played 304 ODIs for India and scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55. He scored 14 centuries and 52 fifties for the team with a top score of 150. Yuvraj also played 40 Tests since his 2003 debut and scored 1,900 runs with 3 tons and 11 fifties.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh's hilarious birthday wish for Rishabh Pant - 'Naam hai Pant, harkatein nikkar waali'

In September 2020, Yuvraj Singh hinted at making a possible return to domestic cricket and would probably play for Punjab as suggested to him by Punjab Cricket Association. However, there is no official confirmation on Yuvraj's comeback yet.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news