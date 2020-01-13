Yuvraj Singh trolls Jasprit Bumrah on Instagram after he shares picture with trophies

Team India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently was awarded the Polly Umrigar and Dilip Sardesai awards at the BCCI Annual Awards function held on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah was listed as the best male International cricketer by the BCCI and was presented with a citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh.

Bumrah took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a picture of himself along with the two trophies he won at the BCCI annual awards on Sunday. "Grateful and honoured to be taking these two awards home tonight," Bumrah captioned the picture.

However, Bumrah could not be spared of some trolling online as former Indian cricketer and Bumrah's ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh took to the 'Gram' to share a comment which was a rather hilarious one. Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Jassi has de thoda (laugh a little) no ones taking your trophies away!"

On Bumrah's birthday last month, Yuvraj took to Instagram to share a photo and wished him saying, 'Jassi jaisa koi nahi ! Seen this kid grow into a world class fast bowler , the higher he goes the more humble he remains , an absolute beauty. Have an awesome day. Lots of love and best wishes on your birthday @jaspritb1'.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 58 ODIs and has taken 104 wickets in total at an average of 21.88. Bumrah's best bowling figures are 5/27.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates