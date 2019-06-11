Yuvraj Singh's 5 most memorable knocks in Indian colours

cricket

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement for International Cricket, The swashbuckling star was a mainstay in the Indian middle order during his prime. We take a look at what made Yuvraj Singh the legend he became.

Famous for his hard-hitting skills, Yuvraj Singh was also known for his electric fielding and part-time bowling, Yuvraj Singh became one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket. Here we have a look at Yuvraj’s top 5 innings for India in Limited Overs Cricket.

India vs England Netwest 2002

India was tasked to chase a mammoth 326 run target set by England. The Indian camp seemed to be in a bit of trouble as Sachin was bowled out by Giles and India was languishing at 146/5 with 26 overs left. Most of the Indian spectators had switched off their television sets after Sachin’s dismissal. Little did they about the master class heading their way. Yuvraj Singh scored 69 runs off 63 balls and stitched up a solid partnership with Mhd Kaif and pulled off the impossible compelling Sourav Ganguly to remove his shirt and celebrate the victory. Yuvraj Singh also established his arrival in international cricket in style with that match-winning performance.

India Vs Australia 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh had a splendid World Cup campaign in 2011 and was the man of the tournament for the same. During the all-important quarterfinals, he played a crucial knock against India’s arch-rivals, Australia. Yuvraj Singh played a brilliant innings scoring 57 not out off 65 balls and helped India chase down 261 against a bowling attack compromising off bowling legends like Brett Lee, Shaun Tait and Mitchell Johnson in Ahmedabad. In the first innings. he foxed Brad Haddin and Michael Clarke and claims 2 wickets for India. His emotional celebration of falling on the knees and screaming will forever be stuck in the minds of the Indian fans.

India vs Australia 2007 T-20 World Cup

A semifinal against Australia in the 2007 T-20 World Cup is always a high stakes match. Yuvraj Singh blasted into the match and attacked from the word go scoring a mind-blowing 30 ball 70 which helped propel India to 188 at the end of 20 over. His knock included 5 fours as well as 5 sixes. One of the cleanest striking ones may have witnessed, Yuvraj Singh ripped apart the Australian attack hitting them all over the park.

India Vs West Indies 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj’s best all-around performance came during the 2011 World Cup match against the West Indies. On a hot humid day in the southern part of India, Yuvraj Singh walked in to bat with cancer in his body and courage in his hear. In an interview, Harbhajan Singh had revealed that seen vomiting blood in the dressing room before he walked onto the wicket. Yuvraj Singh scored 113 runs off 123 balls on a very tough Chennai pitch. He also took the crucial wickets of Devon Thomas and the very dangerous Andre Russell. His performance helped India progress into the knockout stages.

India Vs England 2007 ICC T-20 World Cup

This list would have been incomplete without the mention of Yuvraj’s 6 sixes to Stuart Broad in South Africa during ht 2007 inaugural edition of the ICC T-20 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh smashed 50 of just 14 balls in quick-fire innings and broke many records during that innings. Surely one of the proudest movements of his career

