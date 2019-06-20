Yuvraj Singh's prediction on Rishabh Pant comes true

cricket-world-cup

Some hours after announcing retirement and a day before Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the World Cup squad, Yuvraj had predicted that Rishabh Pant will be his successor.

Yuvraj Singh has been in the limelight since the last one month for his emotional retirement and his take on India's current World Cup squad.

Now one thing he said on the recently included World Cup player Rishabh Pant a few days back has come true.

On Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh said, “Rishabh Pant has the potential to be better than me. And he has proven himself in a short span of time,” Yuvraj had said moments after announcing his retirement on June 10.

“He scored two test hundreds away - in Australia and England. He has a lot of potential. He has it in him to be a very attacking and match winning left hander. I am really looking forward to seeing him in the next few years,” said Yuvraj, according to an article in HT.

“I will make sure that you achieve more than me, and I’ll be keeping a check on you ,” Yuvraj tweeted.

