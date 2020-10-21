Yuzvendra Chahal enjoys romantic evening with fiancee Dhanashree in Dubai! See photo
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged on August 8, 2020
India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently playing for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2020 held in UAE, took some time off to spend with his wife.
Chahal, who is one of the most active cricketers on social media, took to Instagram to share a picture as he was enjoying a romantic evening with his fiancee Dhanashree Verma in Dubai. He captioned it: “Here’s to my perfect evening.” The post received 1,065,855 'likes'.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Dhanashree is a YouTuber as well as a choreographer.
Yuzvendra Chahal has a total of 4.7 million followers on Instagram.
