Yuzvendra Chahal enjoys romantic evening with fiancee Dhanashree in Dubai! See photo

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently playing for the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2020 held in UAE, took some time off to spend with his wife.

Chahal, who is one of the most active cricketers on social media, took to Instagram to share a picture as he was enjoying a romantic evening with his fiancee Dhanashree Verma in Dubai. He captioned it: “Here’s to my perfect evening.” The post received 1,065,855 'likes'.

View this post on Instagram Here’s to my perfect evening ð ð A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) onOct 19, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged on August 8, 2020.

View this post on Instagram We said “Yes” along with our familiesâ¤ï¸ #rokaceremony A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) onAug 8, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

Dhanashree is a YouTuber as well as a choreographer.

Yuzvendra Chahal has a total of 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

