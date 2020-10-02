IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal gets mushy for fiancee Dhanashree with latest Instagram post. See photo

RCB's star bowler at the IPL 2020, Yuzvendra Chahal, seems to be in the news whether its for his performance on the field or for him being active on social media platforms.

The Indian leg-spinner has so far played 3 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has taken 5 wickets at a bowling average of 18.20 and economy rate of 7.58. Chahal's best show with the ball so far is 3/18.

Yuzi, despite being in the UAE for the ongoing IPL 2020 edition, does not forget to show some love for his fiancee Dhanashree. Chahal, who is famously known for his humour and funny posts, taking digs at his teammates, be it the Indian cricket team or IPL, decided to show his romantic side this time around.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently took to social media site Instagram to share a photo along with his ladylove and had a romantic caption - I'm wearing the smile you gave me..!!

View this post on Instagram I'm wearing the smile you gave me..!! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) onSep 30, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got engaged this year and on August 8, 2020, he decided to share the news with his fans with a post saying, "We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony."

View this post on Instagram We said “Yes” along with our familiesâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #rokaceremony A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) onAug 8, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

Dhanashree Verma is a YouTuber with a considerable fan following on the site.

