Yuzvendra Chahal makes it in Top 10 of ICC ODI rankings

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal during a practice session ahead of the 5th and final ODI cricket match against West Indies, at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Oct 31, 2018. India lead the series (2-1). Pic/PTI

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top-10 of the ICC rankings while Shikhar Dhawan dropped four places in the batsmen standings following a lean home series against the West Indies.

India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman. He earned 15 points, which has lifted him to 899 points, 28 ahead of second-ranked teammate Rohit Sharma. Dhawan, who failed to register a half century in the five innings against the West Indies, has slipped four places to be ninth.

