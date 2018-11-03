Yuzvendra Chahal makes it in Top 10 of ICC ODI rankings
Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke into the top-10 of the ICC rankings while Shikhar Dhawan dropped four places in the batsmen standings following a lean home series against the West Indies.
India captain Virat Kohli completed 10,000 ODI runs on his way to a series aggregate of 453 runs and has consolidated his position as the top-ranked batsman. He earned 15 points, which has lifted him to 899 points, 28 ahead of second-ranked teammate Rohit Sharma. Dhawan, who failed to register a half century in the five innings against the West Indies, has slipped four places to be ninth.
