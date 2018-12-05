Yuzvendra Chahal spins his web to catch a fish

Dec 05, 2018, 16:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent

"Always good to spend some time off. Tried my luck at fishing and caught this big beauty #goodtimes," Chahal captioned the photograph.

Yuzvendra Chahal

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal posted this picture on Instagram yesterday, showing off his prized possession as he went fishing. "Always good to spend some time off. Tried my luck at fishing and caught this big beauty #goodtimes," he captioned the photograph.

 
 
 
Yuzvendra Chahal is an Indian cricketer who represents India in both One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. He plays for Haryana in Indian domestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He is a leg break bowler.

Chahal along with Ajantha Mendis, is one of only two players in T20I history to have taken a 6 wicket haul

