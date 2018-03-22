Yuzvendra Chahal visits an elephant conservation

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal visited an elephant conservation and care centre run by a wildlife non-profit on the occasion of World Forest Day





Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal visited an elephant conservation and care centre run by a wildlife non-profit on the occasion of World Forest Day. The NGO Wildlife SOS runs an elephant rescue facility in Mathura and a bear rescue centre in Agra. The cricketer visited both the centres.

'The effort that they are putting to help these animals is really heart touching and I definitely hope to visit the bears and elephants again,' Chahal said. The leg spinner interacted with the staff and the veterinarians, and extended his support to promote protection and conservation of elephants and bears in India.

He also enquired about the background of the animals the organisation has rescued. Rescued from illegal captivity and circuses where they were ill-treated, these animals are now living a life of freedom under the care of expert veterinarians, read a statement from Wildlife SOS.

