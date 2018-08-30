Yuzvendra Chahal writes to PM Narendra Modi, wants jail time for animal abuse

cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting stronger penalties, including jail time, for people who commit acts of cruelty against animals.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Chahal in his letter has pointed out that India's Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, contains outdated penalties, such as a maximum fine of Rs 50 for first-time offenders.

"Sadly, reports indicate cows, dogs, and other animals across the country are enduring routine abuse, such as being beaten, poisoned, attacked with acid, and even sexually assaulted. If those guilty of cruelty to animals received significant fines, jail time, and counselling, it would ensure that they are protected and hopefully treated with the compassion and respect they deserve."

Yuzvendra Chahal is an Indian cricketer who represents India in both One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. He plays for Haryana in Indian domestic cricket and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. He is a leg break bowler.

Chahal along with Ajantha Mendis, is one of only two players in T20I history to have taken a 6 wicket haul.

