Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement to Dhanashree Verma on Saturday. He Instagrammed the picture for his 3.5 million followers and wrote: "We said Yes along with our families#rokaceremony."

View this post on Instagram We said “Yes” along with our familiesâÂ¤ï¸Â #rokaceremony A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) onAug 8, 2020 at 3:45am PDT

According to her Instagram profile, Dhanashree is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. Many of Yuzvendra's India teammates congratulated the couple.

Virat Kohli: Congratulations to you both god bless

Shreyas Iyer: Congrats chintu

Bhuvneshkar Kumar: Congratulations, guys!

Shikhar Dhawan: Congrats to both of you

Mandeep Singh: Oh waah! Chhupa Rustom. Mubarak bro

