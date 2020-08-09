Search

Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma

Updated: Aug 09, 2020, 09:27 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Yuzvendra Chahal Instagrammed the picture for his 3.5 million followers

Yuzvendra Chahal with fiance

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement to Dhanashree Verma on Saturday. He Instagrammed the picture for his 3.5 million followers and wrote: "We said Yes along with our families#rokaceremony."

 
 
 
We said “Yes” along with our familiesâÂ¤ï¸Â #rokaceremony

According to her Instagram profile, Dhanashree is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. Many of Yuzvendra's India teammates congratulated the couple.

Virat Kohli: Congratulations to you both god bless

Shreyas Iyer: Congrats chintu

Bhuvneshkar Kumar: Congratulations, guys!

Shikhar Dhawan: Congrats to both of you

Mandeep Singh: Oh waah! Chhupa Rustom. Mubarak bro

