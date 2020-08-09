Yuzvendra Chahal announces engagement to YouTuber Dhanashree Verma
Yuzvendra Chahal Instagrammed the picture for his 3.5 million followers
India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement to Dhanashree Verma on Saturday. He Instagrammed the picture for his 3.5 million followers and wrote: "We said Yes along with our families#rokaceremony."
View this post on Instagram
According to her Instagram profile, Dhanashree is a doctor, choreographer and a YouTuber. Many of Yuzvendra's India teammates congratulated the couple.
Virat Kohli: Congratulations to you both god bless
Shreyas Iyer: Congrats chintu
Bhuvneshkar Kumar: Congratulations, guys!
Shikhar Dhawan: Congrats to both of you
Mandeep Singh: Oh waah! Chhupa Rustom. Mubarak bro
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe