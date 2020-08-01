Zaan Khan on nonpayment of dues: Had to sell off my car, family forcing me to come back home

The coronavirus lockdown has been difficult on everyone. There aren't many people who didn't feel the impact of it financially, emotionally or physically. The entertainment industry is one of the worst hit during the lockdown as shoots were cancelled and things had come to a complete standstill. In all of this, there are reports of the cast of the TV show Hamari Bahu Silk not getting their dues in time.

Recently, the show's lead actor Zaan Khan held a silent protest near one of the producer's homes along with his crew. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has said that he has no money left to survive in the city anymore, and if he is not paid his hard-earned money, then he will have to move out from Mumbai and head to his hometown.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor said, "I am telling you someone or the other might commit suicide owing to the situation. I had to sell off my car, I am seeing such a time where my family members are forcing me to come back home. They are concerned for me because they see all the news and are worried. I belong from a good family and moreover, if it was only about me, I would have still resisted but I can’t see the other people suffering, they badly need that money."

He continued, "It is not just about our show, it is about the industry. I don't see unity amongst artists here. If they see that a fellow artist of theirs is going through such a situation, it's not like they are unaware of this, but I think everyone is enjoying this show. They talk about unity, they talk about peace and support but, in-action nothing. What happened with Sushant? Now that he is gone, everyone is talking, about him. Here we are all suffering, but no one wants to talk about it."

Speaking about the struggles, he said, "Last time we protested outside one of the producer’s house, but she did not come out. It was not just me, I had like 25-30 people which consists of makeup guys, spot dada and more. They are all facing a financial crisis. These people are not understanding our problem at all. The other producer Jyoti Gupta is unresponsive. There is no accountability whatsoever, not even the channel."

Zaan Khan protested against the show's producer for the same issue of non-payment of dues. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a post that was uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the post, Khan was seen along with the other cast and crew members of the show holding placards that read - Pay Our Dues.

Have a look right here:

Vandana Vithlani, who plays Janki Joshi in the show, had also opened up about her financial struggles during the coronavirus lockdown and not getting her dues from the producers of Hamari Bahu Silk. To support herself financially, the actress has started making rakhis and selling them online.

