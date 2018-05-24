Zachary Levi joins Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast

The Golden Globe Award-winning Amazon Prime Original, which was recently renewed for a third season ahead of its second season premiere, chronicles the life of Miriam "Midge" Maisel



Chuck star Zachary Levi has been cast in a recurring role in the second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Levi will play an eclectic Manhattan doctor who suddenly starts orbiting the world of Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) and her parents, Abe (Tony Shaloub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle), reports variety.com.

The Golden Globe Award-winning Amazon Prime Original, which was recently renewed for a third season ahead of its second season premiere, chronicles the life of Miriam Midge Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she's ever wanted -- until her perfect life takes an unexpected turn and she discovers a previously unknown talent for stand-up comedy.

The series hails from creators and executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who also write and direct the series. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars Alex Borstein and Michael Zegen.

