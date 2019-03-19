Zachary Levi not ready for sex symbol tag post Shazam!

hollywood

Zachary Levi says he does not want his superhero role in DC Comics movie Shazam! to turn him into a sex symbol. The 38-year-old actor, who portrays the titular character in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, does not find such labels "real".

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he was prepared to be fawned upon by fans, he said, "No, I'm not ready for it. I don't think about that stuff."

"That's not real life. None of that is real life. All that stuff is just the icing on the cake of the not real life that all of this is. So if people want to put me in the same conversation as all those guys (Chirs Hemsworth), rock 'n' roll. I just am going to keep doing what I think is the right thing in my life," he added.

Shazam! revolves around a teenage orphan named Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who is given the ability to transform into a godlike entity whenever he says the word, 'Shazam!'.

But Batson and his new foster brother Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) must learn to use the powers in order to stop Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong), a villain with superpowers of his own.

The actor said the Marvel film was the biggest project he has ever been a part of. "This is by far the biggest thing I've ever been blessed enough to be a part of and be the titular character of, so it's super surreal and super cool.

"I always dreamed and believed it was possible that I could be a superhero maybe one day, certainly ever since I was a kid I wanted that to be a reality. But these roles are rare, there's not that many of them and I had already been very blessed playing an Asgardian in another universe," he said.

