Zack Snyder to direct zombie thriller Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted

Zack Synder

Director Zack Snyder is all set to helm the zombie thriller film titled Army of the Dead. The script is written by Joby Harold from Synder's story. It is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted, reports variety.com.

Zack will co-produce the Netflix project Army of the Dead with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller from Stone Quarry.

Zack made his directorial debut 15 years ago with Dawn of the Dead. His recent credits include Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel.

