Zafat: Musical king is on his way to steal the show

Music is love for many, it's a relief to the mind and soul. The music industry is getting elite day by day because of the quality of music it produces.

Nasser Mohamed popularly known as Zafat is one of the successful musicians in Qatar. He is a 31-year-old artist, DJ, and musician with a huge fan base. His music is considered to be one of the quality music in Qatar music industry. His successful past laying the golden foundation of his future. Stepped into this industry in the year 2010 and making it's rich by his music, which made him even more successful today. His dedication and hard work paying him adequately. He has performed in several events across the nation and is now planning to fly to India for a huge event.

Coming with the richness and elegance of his music he is going to perform in a huge event in Mumbai, India in collaboration with an Indian musician. Though he has collaborated with many other renowned artists, this is the first time ever he is going to collaborate with an Indian. But this is not going to be the end he is soon going to be featured in a music video presented by Bollywood industry.

This guy and his music is freaking exciting, so it's time to wait for a rockstar to rock the stage. For that, we wish him Good luck.

