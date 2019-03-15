Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan to set the stage of Da-Bangg Tour on fire

bollywood

Notebook debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan will perform on Nai Lagda, Laila and Bumro in Da-Bangg Tour

Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal

Even before the debut film of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan, Notebook hits the screen the leading duo is all set to burn the dance floor of Da-Bangg Tour in Dubai.

Leaving no stone unturned, Notebook stars are promoting their first film on the wider platform like Da-Bangg tour. Zaheer and Pranutan will be seen performing on Nai Lagda, Laila and the recently released Bumro for which both the debutants were rehearsing for two days.

A few days ago, three songs from the film titled 'Nai Lagda' and 'Laila' and 'Bumro' got released which are garnering great response across the masses.

Earlier, Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of Notebook at a grand launch which has gone ahead to garner much love and appreciation for the film. Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question - can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Notebook has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing to life the interesting and exciting love story of Kabir and Firdaus. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.

