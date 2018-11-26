Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge celebrate first wedding anniversary in Dubai

cricket

Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan's love story with wife Sagarika Ghatge has been surrounded around cricket tournaments. And this time it is no different.

Zaheer had proposed the Chak De actor during the Indian Premier League last year and got married on November 23, 2017. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Dubai where he is playing in a T10 League.

Recently, Sagarika posted this picture (left) on Instagram and wrote: "Date night." In an earlier post, Sagarika mentioned how her hubby is not a keen poser. She wrote: "Must say looking away from the camera comes a bit too naturally @zaheer_khan34."

