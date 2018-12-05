Zaheer Khan to make his Bollywood debut with Suniel Shetty?

bollywood

Rumours suggest sports icon Zaheer Khan to foray into movies with Suniel Shetty

Zaheer Khan and Suniel Shetty at the look test

There was unusual hustle-bustle in the otherwise quiet nook of Versova as cricketer Zaheer Khan stepped into Suniel Shetty's Aram Nagar office for a meeting yesterday. A quick investigation revealed that the two are likely to collaborate on a project together.

A source said, "Zaheer and Suniel became thick friends when they bumped into each other in Goa last year. Over the past few weeks, Anna and Zack [as Shetty fondly calls him] have been in talks for a film, which will mark the cricketer's debut in Bollywood. Not too long ago, Suniel had come across the script of a sports drama and was quite intrigued by it. It has been heard that he has approached Zack to feature in the project. As part of the look test, the two did an elaborate photo shoot yesterday. The collaboration is likely to be finalised by the end of this week."

However, another source stated that the duo has been in talks to start a cricket league together and that yesterday's discussion was one in a series of meetings. When mid-day reached out to Shetty's spokesperson, he refused to give out details, maintaining that the final announcement in this regard will be made by mid-December.

