Zain Imam to take 'small vacation' after Naamkarann

Zain Imam will soon be shooting the last episode of Naamkarann, which premiered in 2016 on Star Plus



Zain Imam and Aditi Rathore in a still from the show

Zain Imam says he will take a short break after Naamkarann wraps up but will soon start shooting for another show. Zain will soon be shooting the last episode of Naamkarann, which premiered in 2016 on Star Plus. Its final episode will be aired on May 18. "I have some time on hand so, I will be taking a small vacation after 'Naamkarann' wraps up. I will be back in time to begin shooting for a show. I am looking forward to the journey," Zain said in a statement.

According to a source, Zain Imam will be seen in Star Plus' upcoming show Mariam Khan - Reporting Live. He will play the love interest of one of Mariam's older sisters on the show.

