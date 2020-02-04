Zaira Wasim on Kashmir issue: Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced?

Zaira Wasim, who made a breakout debut in Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal in 2016, wrote an emotional post last year about quitting the Hindi film industry and how she was not happy with this identity and struggled to become someone else. It was a brave and audacious post that was lauded by a lot of people from within and outside the industry.

And now, taking to her Instagram account, she has written another long and emotional post that reflects her pain and anguish over the atrocities committed by the Indian Occupation Forces in Occupied Kashmir. Since the actress belongs to the state, her anger and fury are palpable.

She wrote how the state continues to suffer and see, how Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. She also raised a few burning questions- Why do we have to live in a world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why aren't we allowed to express our opinions? What is so easy to curb our voices severely? Why is that life of a Kashmiri is just about experiencing a lifetime of crisis, blockade and disturbance so abundantly that it has taken away the recognition of normalcy and harmony from the hearts and minds?

This is a post from a bleeding heart that has a lot more brutal truths, read:

