'Not a promotion of a religious sect'

As a film on Satguru Jagjit Singh's life releases, Zakir Hussain on associating with him

File photo of (from left) Hussain, Satguru Jagjit Singh and Ustad Vilayat Khan

Taranjiet Singh puts words to the dilemma we're set to face when asking: What would you do if you had to write this story within 200 words? The director isn't discussing the challenges of writing for a medium that doesn't offer the advantage of endlessly scrolling on, but in fact, shedding light on the follies in the way a creative field — like music — is taught today. "Institutionalisation of education is a concern. What you learn from your music teacher, you then enhance and take further. But today, you have books and notations. If you deviate from what's taught, your marks get cut. You can't bind people when teaching them to be creative."

Singh had abundant scope to give wings to his creativity, given that he belongs to the Sikh Namdhari sect, which, under the guidance of the late Satguru Jagjit Singh, has been privy to an education in music that encourages growth. Having ventured into film-making later, he decided to revisit his roots and create the documentary, Sangeet, Saroop, Satguru, which chronicles how Satguru Jagjit Singh and his ancestors ensured that every child in the village of Punjab's Bhaini Sahib received an education in classical music.



Taranjiet Singh

It has been several years — 130 for Ustad Zakir Hussain and his forefathers — since maestros, including Ustad Vilayat Khan have been associated with the goings-on in the village. Tabla maestro Hussain tells mid-day, "[Going to Bhani Sahib] is like going home. We listen to recordings and have incredible interactions. There's a lot to learn. Our connection with this temple of music and spirituality has existed for generations. Don't look at this as a religious sect that is promoting its way of life. The people here firmly believe in our tradition and on the importance of nurturing it and passing it on to the next generation. That's what the crux of this documentary is."

