Zakir Naik is thankful to Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

Controversial Muslim preacher Zakir Naik, wanted in India for alleged terror activities and money laundering, has thanked Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for not deporting him and promised not to break any laws of the country.

India had made a formal extradition request for Naik, who left the country in 2016, to be returned to the country after accusing him of inciting youngsters to commit terror activities through hate speeches.

Naik, 52, in a statement published, thanked Prime Minister Mahathir for examining his case from an "unbiased perspective". Mahathir, who had met the radical Indian cleric, has made it clear that his government will not easily give in to India's demand to deport Naik.

