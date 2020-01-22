Zara nach ke dikha

In its second full edition, the NCPA Mumbai Dance Season 2020 has events spread across the city and representation from classical and folk dance forms from around the country. There are also lecture demonstrations and children's events, making a dance festival for everyone.

Gateway to Mumbai:

Conceptualised by dancers Lata Surendra and Shubhada Varadkar, at the opening ceremony of the dance season, folk dancers and troupes have been invited to pay tribute to Mumbai through performance. While Khud eke Vali Haji Ali by Manisha Jeet & Group presents a Sufi kathak performance at the Haji Ali promenade, Chennai Colors by Gayatri Subramanian is a peek into the city's Tamil community and a Rabindra Sangeet performance into the Bengali one.

On January 23, 6 30 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Free

Why riyaz matters:

Raaz riyaz ka is a video series by Prachi Saathi that will be launched as part of the season and will feature interviews with artistes that break down the concept of "riyaz" for an artiste.

On January 27

Log on to youtube.com

Odisha's pride:

Lokgatha, a festival on the folk dances of India returns this year with a focus on Odisha. Presented by Lisa Mohanty of Nirguna Creations it likens folk dance from the region with the Sambalpuri weave. The talk on handlooms will be interspersed with performance by Sambalpuri folk dancers. Video demonstrations will also be part of the event.

On January 30, 6.30 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Dance education matters:

Dancer Paullami Mukherjee discusses the need for dance education and the need for a dedicated library for dancers to help them look beyond practice and their own forms.

On February 19, 7 pm

At Nrityadarpana-ALAP Kathak Reference Library, Dadar.

Free

A fitting finale:

The season comes to a close with an event co-curated by dancers Daksha Masruwalla and Vaibhav Arekar who have worked with students of other dancers in the city. "Mumbai surprises us each time. When we called for entries, dancers were happy to send their students to work with another master," says Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, programming

head of dance, NCPA.

On February 23, 6 pm

At Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 300 onwards

A melange:

In a rare open-air event, Kadambam, diverse classical styles will be presented in short time slots. Curated by Gayatri Subramaniam,it will introduce new viewers to different dance styles.

On January 29, 6.30 pm

at Rajiv Gandhi Udyan, Sector 29, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Free

