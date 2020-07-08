Zara Thehro: Malik Brothers team up with Tulsi Kumar for this romantic song, featuring Mehreen Pirzada

After delivering several hit songs together including 'Dil Mein Chhupa Loonga', 'Dil Ke Paas' (Unplugged) and the 'Tose Naina-Tum Jo Aaye' Mixtape among others, celebrated singers Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar now team up for 'Zara Thehro'.

Watch the song right here:

Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the romantic ballad is composed by Amaal Mallik, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag and takes listeners through a conversation of love and longing between two lovers, using the simplest of words to convey their heartfelt emotions. 'Zara Thehro' is a special collaboration on many levels. The song marks the coming together of brothers Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik, who've delivered blockbuster songs like Bol Do Na Zara, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Kaun Tujhe, Ghar Se Nikalte Hi and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon together.

If that wasn't all, the duo's father, Daboo Malik, has co-directed the music video along with Team Trigger Happy.

Featuring Armaan Malik and Mehreen Pirzada, 'Zara Thehro' has been sung and shot entirely from the artists' homes during the lockdown. The team is proud about the final product which was shot with hardly any major professional help or production resources at their disposal. Says acclaimed singer Armaan Malik, "This is my first song entirely conceptualized, sung and shot under lockdown in addition to my recently released English single. It's pretty tough to shoot good-looking footage from your home but we got the chance to be quite creative with it.

He added, "It's very rare to find a duet that has been crafted like this in recent times. Tulsi Kumar and I have collaborated on multiple songs in the past and I'm glad we are teaming up yet again for a beautiful song like 'Zara Thehro' because listeners love hearing our duets! I'm also really glad to have the beautiful and talented Mehreen Pirzada feature in this song."

Adds popular composer Amaal Mallik, "Textures can be manoeuvred and that's what I have done with Tulsi Kumar and Armaan's voice being brought together. Giving the audience a contrast in texture takes this song into a different zone and that's the aim. Armaan and Tulsi have had really successful collaborations in the past for other composers. Tulsi and I have had fruitful collaborations like Soch Na Sake (Airlift) and Salamat (Sarabjit)."

Tulsi Kumar who has many hit songs to her credit, including O Saki Saki and Tera Ban Jaunga says, "This is a song about pure love, about emotions between two people, where they convey their feelings to each other through beautiful poetry. In the past Armaan and I have come together for some beautiful tracks like Dil Mein Chupa Loonga ,Toh Se Naina,/ Tum Jo Mixtape, Dil Ke Paas (unplugged), to name a few and I'm happy about this collaboration for 'Zara Thehro' as well. It's an amazing composition and I absolutely loved being part of it. Singing this song took me back to a lot of emotions I have felt personally at some point in my life. I am sure this song will touch numerous hearts and souls."

Co-director Daboo Malik shares, "Actually, I had directed the video of Armaan's first single, which was shot in Dubai. So technically, the seeds of direction were sown a long time ago for me. But, after that, we always left it to other directors to do the job for all his subsequent videos. However, when it came to 'Zara Thehro', we had no option but to shoot at home. We went through various ideas and thoughts and finally I thought why not shoot and let Armaan emote his true feelings. I said let the face speak; let the emotions in the eyes be captured. We waited for the right light over a period of two days and kept shooting till we got what we wanted."

Actor Mehreen Pirzada adds, "This is my first shoot during the lockdown and the experience was entirely different since we're used to being on a set with a crew of 100 people. For this song, my home was my set and I had to utilize things within my home space as props and figure the lighting for myself. I'm going to remember this experience forever. This is my first project with T-Series and it gave me the opportunity to work with Armaan, who is also one of my favourite singers and has sung songs in my Telugu films. I'm very excited to be part of 'Zara Thehro', it was truly a memorable experience."

Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, "Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik are known for delivering some of the most popular songs that have been huge successes. Fans have also loved Armaan and Tulsi Kumar's duets in the past and their voices really complement each other. Having said that, the team has done an incredible job on 'Zara Thehro' which has all the ingredients of a memorable love song."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents 'Zara Thehro'. With vocals by Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar, the song is composed by Amaal Mallik, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag. Featuring Armaan Malik and Mehreen Pirzada, the video of 'Zara Thehro' is directed by Trigger Happy and Daboo Malik and is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

