Zara Yaad Karo Kurbani: A heartfelt ode to our gallant soldiers

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, to acknowledge the heroic gallantry and courageous sacrifices of our Param Vir Chakra recipients, Filmfare has released a slew of powerful, heartfelt videos under the title Zara Yaad Karo Kurbani – A Tribute to Our Real Heroes. Featuring moving narrations of their Param Vir Chakra citations by eminent actors from the film fraternity, this video series evokes the feeling of patriotism amongst viewers.

Watch Neha Dhupia's tribute below:

August 15 is an iconic day of celebration, pride, honour and patriotism for every Indian across the world. Bringing everybody together, the day is a reminder of all the valiant stories of freedom fighters who laid down their lives to win freedom for our country. On this day, India awards distinguished soldiers with The Param Vir Chakra (PVC), to commemorate their bravery and commitment towards protecting our country and its people.

Being a part of this special series, actors Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Sood, Rajkummar Rao, Kubbra Sait, and Neha Dhupia read the official citations of some of the bravehearts such as Captain Vikram Batra, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, Naib Subedar Bana Singh and Lance Naik Albert Ekka.

Through these videos that spread pride, patriotism and love for our nation, India celebrates the bravery of our real-life heroes -- our soldiers. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!

