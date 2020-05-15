Search

Zareen Khan: Couldn't think of being in Bollywood without Salman Khan

Published: May 15, 2020, 08:21 IST | IANS |

Zareen Khan happily gives all credit to Salman as it was he who launched her in the film industry.

Zareen Khan/picture courtesy: Zareen Khan's Instagram account
Zareen Khan/picture courtesy: Zareen Khan's Instagram account

It's been a decade that Zareen Khan entered Bollywood in "Veer". The film failed to ignite the screens despite the presence of superstar Salman Khan, but it opened a few doors for the young actress. She happily gives all credit to Salman as it was he who launched her in the film industry.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride. I am somebody who never dreamed of being a part of this industry. I thank Salman for giving me the opportunity. I never thought that I could be a part of the film world without him," Zareen told IANS.

She added: "I did not have to struggle to enter into films but my real struggle started after I became part of it. I do not come from a filmy background, so it took me a while to understand how this industry works. I won't say that it's been 10 years and I have figured it all. Honestly, I am still learning. But, today I am much better than what I was when I just came."

Speaking of Zareen's upcoming projects, she has a few films in her kitty but the shooting of all her projects came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I was about to shoot for a Punjabi movie in London in May. I had to start work on a Hindi horror film too, and even on my digital debut show. Everything is uncertain now. I don't know when things will return to normalcy. Seeing the current situation, it seems it will take time to resume -- especially in my industry where most of the work is team-based," Zareen said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK