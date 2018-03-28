Zareen Khan gives speech on menstrual hygiene

Zareen Khan talked about important factors related to menstrual hygiene in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday



Zareen Khan

Actress Zareen Khan talked about important factors related to menstrual hygiene here on Tuesday. She was invited as the chief guest for the one-day state level awareness workshop, which is an effort by the state government to create awareness about menstrual hygiene. Many girls of Chhattisgarh participated in it.

"I am humbled to be invited for such an important cause. It is a great initiative taken by the government and I am more than happy to create awareness through my speech," Zareen said in a statement.

"Thanks to Akshay Kumar who showcased the cause so beautifully through his film PadMan," she added. PadMan, starring Akshay, is based on the story of a real-life superhero who invented a low-cost sanitary pad mathe nufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever