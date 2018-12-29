Zareen Khan ringing in Christmas far away in California!

bollywood

Hate Story actress Zareen Khan is ringing in Christmas far away in Los Angeles, California this time

Zareen Khan

The pretty actor, Zareen Khan is ringing in Christmas far away in LA, California this time, We spoke to her at length and she says, "Firstly, Merry Christmas to each one of you and especially to my fans all over. This is my first trip to LA, and I am loving every bit of it. My sister has accompanied me on this trip and together we are having a great holiday exploring LA and its culture specially this time of the year when everything is so wonderful and festive.

When we asked her of her Christmas plans, she says, "It was nice to indulge in some pre-Christmas festivities. I was a little exhausted because of the last few weeks as they have been very hectic for me and had taken a toll on me so this is the perfect break and I couldn't have asked for more. I love the way the city is lit and decorated, every corner only has so much of joy and positivity to offer and it seems its tailor-made for my mood. She adds, "The roads and lanes of LA are all decked up with lights, candles, Christmas decors everywhere. The people are so loving and warm here and everybody is in the spirit of Christmas.

Our cultures may be different but our emotions r the same back in India too every festival including Christmas is celebrated with so much joy and the festive spirit is infectious, here in La it is the same. All I see is happy faces around exchanging greetings and wishes to each other.

She then elaborates, "LA literally never sleeps and neither will I ... I am going to visit most of the famous places here such as the rodeo drive, Griffith Park, Universal Studios Hollywood, Venice Beach, Santa Monica Pier etc. I am also excited about shopping here as this is the season to share and give I have a long list for my family and friends and can't wait to buy gifts for them and surprise them. The city also has some amazing restaurants and places to eat and I am going to try as many places for now and make the most of it before I hit the gym soon and get into my routine. But for now, all I could and can think of doing is enjoying this moment and indulge as much as I can before work starts in 2019.

