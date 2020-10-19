Zarina Roshan Khan, Kumkum Bhagya's Indu Daasi, passes away

Popular Television show Kumkum Bhagya's actor Zarina Roshan Khan best remembered as Indu Daasi or Indu Suri passed away on October 18, 2020. The veteran actress succumbed to sudden cardiac arrest, as reported by Times of India. She was 54.

Zarina Roshan Khan has been a part of many popular Television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has also done films. She started off her career as a stuntwoman.

Her Kumkum Bhagya co-stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha took to social media to bid her a final goodbye. Sriti shared a picture, as well as a throwback video, where the veteran actress is seen dancing her heart out.

Shabir Ahluwalia's picture with Zarina Roshan Khan, where he is seen planting a peck on her cheeks, along with his caption, will surely melt your heart:

TV actor Anurag Sharma, who is also part of the show, was quoted by the newspaper saying, "She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age, she was so energetic. I have seen someone like her, she was a very person. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today on our group. I pray her soul rests in peace."

Our condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace!

