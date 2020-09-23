Zarina Wahab discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus

Zarina Wahab was discharged from hospital after she tested negative for Coronavirus. Not many knew that the veteran actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after she complained of breathlessness,

fever and bodyache over a week ago.

She was put on oxygen support after she tested positive for COVID-19. It is learnt that husband Aditya Pancholi and son Sooraj wanted privacy, so only close friends and family were aware of her hospitalisation. Wahab will be in self-isolation at home for the next two weeks.

According to a report in ETimes, Dr Jalil Parkar, who was treating Zarina Wahab told the publication, "Zarina had pain in joints, bodyache, fatigue and fever. And, her oxygen level was low when we admitted her."

Recently, Wahab spoke out about son Sooraj Pancholi's name being dragged into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She said, "I know who is doing this but Sooraj's name is unnecessarily being dragged. I hope Sushant gets justice, and the CBI enquiry starts, so that innocent people are not targeted. Sooraj has nothing to do with this case. It's not right to push him to the corner. He is innocent, and the truth will come out."

