Zayn Malik changes hair colour to green

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik now sports green hair, matching contact lenses of a similar colour. Malik took to Instagram and unveiled a bold new style, reports mirror.co.uk.

Serious tings A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onApr 2, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT

The 25-year-old captioned the image: "Serious tings". The close-up shows him snarling at the camera lens for a selfie. He wore a pair of bottle green contact lenses, while a photograph filter appeared to bleach-out his complexion.

