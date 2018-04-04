Zayn Malik changes hair colour to green

Apr 04, 2018, 08:19 IST | IANS

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik now sports green hair, matching contact lenses of a similar colour. Malik took to Instagram and unveiled a bold new style, reports mirror.co.uk.

 

Serious tings

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) onApr 2, 2018 at 5:16pm PDT

The 25-year-old captioned the image: "Serious tings". The close-up shows him snarling at the camera lens for a selfie. He wore a pair of bottle green contact lenses, while a photograph filter appeared to bleach-out his complexion.

