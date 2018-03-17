Zayn Malik gets new huge rose tattoo

In the photograph, Malik is looking away from the camera while showing off his new body art, a massive drawing of a rose on the back of his head

Singer Zayn Malik has got a new huge tattoo of a rose following his break-up with model Gigi Hadid. The former One Direction member took to Instagram on Friday to show off the latest addition to his collection of body inks.

In the photograph, Malik is looking away from the camera while showing off his new body art, a massive drawing of a rose on the back of his head. The stem of the rose extends from the back of his skull to his neck.

He also shared an image of him getting the new inking at a tattoo parlour. "Neck yat," he captioned Malik and Hadid announced their split earlier this week.

