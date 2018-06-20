Zayn Malik on 'how America should be represented across the world'

The ex-One Direction star said, "No matter what colour, what gender, what sexuality, what class - none of that matters here, people genuinely want to know you for who you are."

Zayn Malik

After migrating from the UK to California, Zayn Malik is loving life in the US so much that he's considering running for office in his adopted country. During an interview with a magazine, the Bradford-born pop hunk, 25, admitted that he was 'a bit shocked' at first by the friendliness of Americans, and revealed that he was of the opinion that the country is being 'misrepresented across the globe'.

The ex-One Direction star said, "No matter what colour, what gender, what sexuality, what class — none of that matters here, people genuinely want to know you for who you are. And that's how America should be represented across the world."

Asked if he would consider running for office, he responded, "Maybe. It'd be cool. I feel like it's a beautiful place."

