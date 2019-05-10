Zayn Malik sings 'A whole new world' for Aladdin live action movie

music

Disney have released a new cover version of the iconic song A whole new world from Aladdin, performed by Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward

Los Angeles: Singer Zayn Malik has sung "A whole new world" for the live-action movie version of Disney classic Aladdin, and fans want him as a hero. Disney have released a new cover version of the iconic song "A whole new world", performed by Zayn and Zhavia Ward. The track is due to play over the end titles according to the video on VEVO, so does not feature during the film, reports mirror.co.uk.

The music video depicts Zayn and Zhavia looking wistful in a number of moodily lit locations, but never actually sharing a scene together. It got a big reaction on social media. Most fans on Twitter adored the version and even liked the idea of Zayn playing Aladdin himself.

One fan said: "Zayn should've been given the Aladdin role, I said what I said" Another commented: "They should've just made Zayn Aladdin but whatever."

