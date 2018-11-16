Zee TV's Kaleerein bids adieu after a successful run of 42 weeks

television

The leads of Kaleerein, Aditi Sharma and Arjit Taneja got nostalgic and shared some of their finest and most cherished moments from the show

Lead actors Aditi Sharma and Arjit Taneja

Zee TV had set out on a journey earlier this year to challenge stereotypical molds that the society had created over the years by slotting brides into categories and expecting them to change themselves for the sake of marriage with its fiction show 'Kaleerein'. Produced by Triangle Films, the show instantly garnered substantial eyeballs with its compelling storyline and strong characterization.

The last episode of the show will air on 16th November on Zee TV. The final episode of the show has high voltage drama in store with Tulika (played by Swati Kapoor) trying to kill Vivan's (played by Arjit Taneja) daughter Mahi but Meera (played by Aditi Sharma) will put up a tough fight to protect her.

The leads of the show, Aditi Sharma and Arjit Taneja got nostalgic and shared some of their finest and most cherished moments from the show. Aditi Sharma says, "Every fairy tale has a happy ending, so does mine! Kaleerein has been nothing less than a dream come true for me, right from the very first promo to the entire journey of Meera on the show, everything has been totally outstanding. This show has given me immense recognition and love. The end of the show is going to be beautiful as the entire cast will get together for Sunny and Silky's wedding." She further added, "My heartfelt thanks to Zee TV and my producer for giving me this role and having faith in me to pull off such a character. I'll definitely miss the show, the entire cast and crew and above all, essaying the role of Meera."

Commenting on his stint on the show, her co-actor Arjit Taneja says, "This has been a great show for me. I feel very proud to be a part of it. I am going to miss all the fun, drama and every person I came in touch with through the show. Kaleerein has beautifully depicted Meera and Vivan's love story despite all the hardships. This was my first show as the lead actor, and I've gotten a chance to learn a lot through the same. I am carrying with me all the good memories that we created here together and will cherish it forever."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates