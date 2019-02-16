Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya to take a 20-year leap

television

A major twist is in store for the viewers as show's lead protagonists Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) will be blessed with beautiful twins

Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia

Zee TV's top-rated fiction show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling the television space for the past 5 years with the show's lead protagonists Pragya and Abhi emerging as TV's most sought-after lovers. Having been through their rollercoaster ride of emotions, relationship issues, complications within the family, negative forces that conspired to keep them apart, it is time for yet another journey to begin as the show takes a 20-year leap and introduces viewers to the next generation of the Mehras – Abhi-Pragya's twin daughters.

On the eve of the leap, the show will see an unexpected turn of events as scorned lovers Tanu (Leena Jumani) and King Singh (Mishal Raheja) lay out an evil plan to brew trouble in Abhi and Pragya's paradise. Even as Pragya gives birth to twin girls- Prachi and Ria, their happiness is short lived as circumstances will once again tear Abhi and Pragya apart.

Post leap, the show will focus on Abhi, Pragya and their young college-going daughters Rhea and Prachi. Though twins by birth, they are two strong personalities who are complete opposites of each other as their upbringing sets them apart. On one hand, Prachi will be a complete replica of Pragya in terms of her simplicity, practicality and sensitivity. On the other hand, Rhea is born in the lap of luxury making her a spoilt, pampered daughter of a successful rockstar. What will happen when these two strikingly opposite, yet headstrong personalities come face to face? Will they be able to bring Abhi and Pragya together for good? Only time will tell!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates