ZEE5's Northern Warriors emerge victorious in T10 League 2018

Northern Warriors defeated the Pakhtoons in a resounding 22 run victory to lift the title of Champions of the T10 Cricket League 2018

After a spectacular second season of the T10 Cricket League, Northern Warriors, who made their debut this season, defeated the Pakhtoons in a resounding 22 run victory to lift the title of Champions of the T10 Cricket League 2018. The nail biting finals were played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on 2nd December 2018.

ZEE5, the digital entertainment platform from ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd, is the title sponsor of the Northern Warriors for the tournament, and the team is owned by Mohomed Morani (Managing Director) & Shabaz Elias (Founding Director).

Congratulating the team on their win, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “As title sponsors of the team, we are extremely thrilled to have been a part of Northern Warriors journey through the tournament and through each successive victory. The team has displayed an enormous passion to win – the same quality that ZEE5 embodies as we foray into 190+ countries to win the hearts of millions of South Asians across the globe.”

Northern Warriors defeated Maratha Arabians on 1st December 2018 in the semi-finals. They faced the Pakhtoons in the T10 final battle where they defeated them by 22 runs. With an undefeated 61 runs in 25 balls, Rovman Powell was declared Man of the Match, whereas Hardus Viljoen was declared as the Player of the series.

