Zeenat Aman reveals why 'Sumandar mein naha ke' is close to her heart

The veteran actress Zeenat Aman has shared an anecdote about what makes the song from this 1983 film close to her heart.

Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in a still from the song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

'Samundar Mein Naha Ke' song immediately brings visuals of Zeenat Aman and Amitabh Bachchan at the beach in a playful manner. The R.D. Burman song has the sensational Zeenat Aman oozing oomph and is also seen sharing sizzling on-screen chemistry with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actress has now shared an anecdote about what makes the song from this 1983 film close to her heart.

Present at one of the dance reality shows, Super Dancer Chapter 3, Zeenat Aman recounted the shooting experience. "This song is very memorable for me. Amitabh Bachchan and I shot this song in Goa. Amitabh suffered a major accident during the shoot of 'Coolie' and he was hospitalised for many months. After his recovery, he made a comeback with this song in 'Pukar'. Everyone was very excited to see his energy as he shot the song under the sun and between the sand of Goa. This song will always remain close to my heart," she said.

Not just Pukar, Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's pairing was one of the most loved ones. They've worked together in films like The Great Gambler, Laawaris, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Don.

