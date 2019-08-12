Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan takes to music composition

music

Dunno Y: Love Is Love director Kapil Sharma had offered Zahaan Khan the song Toh Kya Hua

Zahaan Khan

Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan took to learning instruments like the guitar and the trumpet in college in a bid to add another skill set to his resumé. Soon after, he says he was ready to compose for any project that came his way. Inevitably then, when Dunno Y: Love Is Love director Kapil Sharma offered him the song Toh Kya Hua, in the love drama, Khan was only happy to give it a go. "I listen to a lot of music and explore genres from across the globe. That is what defines my approach to making it. Before this project, I have created a few other professional and personal compositions," says Khan.

Apart from music and a four-year professional culinary arts experience behind him, Khan has also done an acting course with Stella Adler, and other theatre personalities. "But things haven't moved forward on that front. Should I get the chance [to feature in a film], I'll definitely take it."

