Zeinab Mehdi Poor gets candid about how her journey began as a social media influencer

The current era belongs to influencers and internet personalities. Ever since social media has arrived, it has upgraded for the good and how. Many people from different walks of life transformed their occupation to become an influencer. Today we tell you about one such personality named Zeinab Mehdi Poor who is a reputed name in Iran’s financial scene and is now based in Turkey. Born and brought up in Masjed Soleyman, Iran, she did her bachelors in accounting from Ahwaz University of Applied Sciences.

Besides accounting and finance, Zeinab in 2014 even did her diploma in graphics from the Masjed Soleyman Azad University. It was during school, she wanted to do something creative and out of the box. Her entrepreneurial journey began when she established her own accounting firm after working at a company for some years. Her firm is one of the leading names in Masjed Soleyman which provides detailed reports, financial interpretations and other financial services to the businesses. However, establishing her company also saw her interest in being developed towards social media.

“Social media was something which was at the peak when I started my company. It has now become essential for every individual. Initially, my idea was to build my company’s presence over the digital domain. But I started creating content related to lifestyle and travel experiences. It was much appreciated by my audience after which I decided to give a shot in becoming an influencer”, quoted Zeinab. Today she has emerged as a successful Instagram influencer with having more than 300K followers. Her feed is filled with lifestyle, travel and luxurious cars.

Maintaining a perfect balance between entrepreneurship and being an influencer, Zeinab Mehdi Poor has surely come a long way. She is married to Milad Hatamabadi who is also a well-known influencer. The couple has a baby girl named Tala and they have a mutual love for exploring different places of the world together. Apart from this, the duo jointly has a venture of an online game website which has some interesting games like poker, football betting prediction scores and much more. They are very keen to make their investments but due to COVID-19 crisis, they are waiting for the financial market to get stable.

If you want to know more about Zeinab Mehdi Poor, connect to her on her Instagram page, ‘@sahar’.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.