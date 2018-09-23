Zendaya open to Little Mermaid live action film

hollywood

Zendaya who stars alongside LeBron James in Smallfoot, an animated film about Yetis, said she has yet to meet the Lakers star

Zendaya

Actress Zendaya says she would be open to feature in a "Little Mermaid" live action film. At the premiere of "Smallfoot" on Saturday, the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress confirmed to Variety that her involvement in a live action version of the hit 1989 Disney film is so far just a rumour. However, it's not that she isn't interested in it.

"I mean, yeah, why wouldn't I?" she said when asked if she would want to do the film. Zendaya, who stars alongside LeBron James in "Smallfoot", an animated film about Yetis, said she has yet to meet the Lakers star.

On the messages that the film imparts, she said: "Speaking your truth, following your heart... There's a million. And that's the idea, we all just want at least one young person to just leave and feel inspired and want to know a little about something else or someone else and just bridge those gaps."

Channing Tatum stars in the film as Migo, a Yeti who is convinced that the elusive creature known as a "smallfoot" really does exist when he meets a former TV personality Percy Patterson (James Corden). Gina Rodriguez, Common, Jimmy Tatro, Danny DeVito, and Yara Shahidi also star in the Warner Bros.' film, directed by Karey Kirkpatrick.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever